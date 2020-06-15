STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona coach knows Real Madrid will ensure a close finish to La Liga season

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid got a boost during the break as Luis Suárez and Eden Hazard had time to recover from injuries that were expected to keep them out for the season.

Published: 15th June 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona coach Quique Setien

Barcelona coach Quique Setien (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: The three-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic didn't seem to adversely affect the chances of Barcelona and Real Madrid to fight for the Spanish league title.

Both teams had comfortable victories over the weekend as the league returned to action in empty stadiums.

Barcelona won 4-0 at Mallorca and Madrid easily defeated Eibar 3-1 at home. The results kept Barcelona two points ahead of Madrid with 10 rounds remaining.

"It's going to be a fight in which we both feel that we can't fail again," Barcelona coach Quique Setien said Monday.

"I hope the advantage we have right now will be enough to secure us the title. But there are many things that will be out of our control in this final month." 

IN PICS | Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 

Barcelona hosts relegation-threatened Leganés in an empty Camp Nou on Tuesday, while Madrid welcomes seventh-place Valencia on Thursday -- again at its training centre while the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium remains under renovation for the rest of the season.

"I don't know to what extent (playing without fans) will affect us," Setién said.

"I would rather play with fans but that's not possible, so we have to adapt. Football loses part of its essence when matches are played in empty stadiums." 

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid got a boost during the break as Luis Suárez and Eden Hazard had time to recover from injuries that were expected to keep them out for the season.

Hazard performed well in his return by setting up two goals in Madrid's win over Eibar, while Suárez also showed good form in Barcelona's victory.

There had been some concern about Lionel Messi's return as well, especially after he sustained a small injury not long before the league resumed, but the playmaker scored a goal and set up two others on Saturday.

Messi is the league's leading scorer with 20 goals and has directly contributed to 15 of the team's last 18 goals (seven goals and eight assists).

He has scored 20 or more goals for 12 straight seasons in the league.

"Messi is fine," Setién said.

"It's not only about the goals, you have to look at how much he contributes to the team. He helps us in every game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona Real Madrid La Liga Coronavirus COVID-19 Spain coronavirus Quique Setien Barcelona coach
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp