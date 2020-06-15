STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Marcelo takes knee as Real Madrid makes winning return to La Liga

In their first game in three months following the coronavirus suspension, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo all scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Published: 15th June 2020 01:31 AM

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo kneels on the field to celebrate his goal during the Spanish League football match against Eibar. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid stayed two points behind Barcelona after a 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday in a game which saw Marcelo take a knee and Eden Hazard suffer another injury.

Brazilian defender Marcelo marked his 37th minute goal by taking a knee and raising a fist in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hazard, playing for the first time since February after undergoing ankle surgery in March, was replaced in the second half with what appeared to be a recurrence of the same injury.

