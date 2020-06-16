STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan happy as everything gets 'back on track'

Premier League is set to return to action on Wednesday when Aston Villa compete against Sheffield United.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Leicester's Wes Morgan celebrates after he scores a goal. (Photo | AP)

Leicester's Wes Morgan celebrates after he scores a goal. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEICESTER: As Premier League inches closer to its resumption, Leicester City captain Wes Morgan said he is happy that everything is getting back on track after months of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's completely different [to the summer break], when the off-season comes we usually know what time we'll be back in for the pre-season, so you can prepare for this," the club's official website quoted Morgan as saying.

"Because of the pandemic we were a bit unsure when things would resume again, so we've kind of ticked over during the whole period and tried to get a rest at the same time so it's been a bit of a balancing act... We're just happy for everything to be back on track and going ahead," he added.

Premier League is set to return to action on Wednesday when Aston Villa compete against Sheffield United.

Leicester City will resume their 2019-2020 campaign against Watford on June 20. Morgan said the players are in "good shape" and are in the "best place possible" ahead of the clash.

"The first two or three weeks have been practically a pre-season with proper fitness work to get us in the best shape possible, but credit to the boys, we've all came back in good shape and it wasn't long before we had the balls and we were doing football work," he said.

"We've taken it one step at a time and finally we've got a date for the games now. I think we're in the best place possible right now," Morgan added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Premier League Leicester City Wes Morgan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp