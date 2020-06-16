STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time for PSG legends Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva to move on

Published: 16th June 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

PSG captain Thiago Silva (File | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain's record scorer Edinson Cavani and its long-serving captain Thiago Silva need to find another club next season.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo said they won't get new contracts when their current deals expire at the end of June.

This poses a legal headache for the Champions League -- which is set to resume in August -- because they will be out of contract even though it is technically still the same season.

"The Champions League is still in sight and the idea is to have them playing with us in the competition," Leonardo said.

"But the way we can do this isn't yet clear."

PSG qualified for the quarterfinals just before France went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French league was cancelled under government orders but the domestic cup finals were not scrapped.

PSG is through to the French Cup and League Cup finals, which could be held in early August before the Champions League resumes.

PSG returns to training on June 22.

Edinson Cavani | AP

Right-back Thomas Meunier, left-back Layvin Kurzawa and forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are also out of contract next month.

The club does not intend to offer them new deals either.

"But we need to discuss the two months ahead," Leonardo said in an interview with newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche on Sunday.

"We will try to keep the whole squad together for the Champions League."

 Leonardo said it was a particularly tough not to give new contracts to Cavani and Silva, who are both very popular with fans.

"They have marked the history of the club. You always ask yourself if you should carry on together a bit longer or whether you should avoid that one year too many," Leonardo told the newspaper.

"But, yes, we're reaching the end. We must make a logical decision, in economic terms or with a view to the next generation."

The 33-year-old Cavani has netted 200 goals in 301 games since joining for a then-French record 64 million euros ($72 million) in 2013.

But Mauro Icardi's successful loan spell from Inter Milan this season prompted PSG to sign him permanently on a four-year deal, pushing Cavani closer to the exit.

The 35-year-old Silva has played more than 300 games since joining from AC Milan.

Once considered by some observers as the best centre half in the world, the Brazilian has looked sluggish and error-prone in the past two seasons.

In a 4-4 draw away to struggling Amiens in February, he was taken off at halftime after being regularly turned and caught out of position.

