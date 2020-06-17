STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

All India Football Federation to send former captain IM Vijayan's name for Padma Shri Award

The reticent Thrissur born-footballer played 79 matches for India between 1992 and 2003, and scored 40 goals.

Published: 17th June 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

IM Vijayan

Indian football legend IM Vijayan (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to send legendary footballer IM Vijayan's name for Padma Shri Award to the sports ministry, a top official has said.

Former India captain Vijayan (51) was the recipient of Arjuna Award in 2003. A three-time AIFF player of the year, Vijayan is one of the most skillful footballers the country has ever produced. The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Vijayan played 79 matches for India between 1992 and 2003, and scored 40 goals. The reticent Thrissur born-footballer formed a prolific strike partnership for India alongside Bhaichung Bhutia and helped the team score various vital goals in international tournaments.

Vijayan was part of the victorious Indian team in the 1999 South Asian Football Federation Cup and scored one of the fastest international goals in history during the tournament, finding the back of the the net against Bhutan after just 12 seconds.

Vijayan also finished as the top scorer in the Afro-Asian Games event held in India in 2003 with four goals. Vijayan formally retired from international football after the Afro-Asian Games of 2003. At the club level, some of Vijayan's best performances early on in his career came in a Kerala Police football club shirt, his first team.

Vijayan dished out brilliant performances for Kerala Police at Quilon Nationals 1987, and was able to impress the national football fraternity very soon with his impeccable skills and highly aggressive style of playing.

Vijayan also played for Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan and towards the end of his career, donned the East Bengal jersey too. After calling it a day from football, Vijayan started his acting career and played the lead role in the film 'Shantham'. Later on, he went to act more than 20 films, in Malayalam & Tamil.

Recently during an Instagram chat, iconic current India captain Sunil Chhetri, who was the recipient of the Padma Shri Award in 2019, said he wished he could play with Vijayan. "If you want to see a humble example of a superstar, here it is (Vijayan). If you want to see someone who played the game purely because he loved it, here it is. If you want to see someone who is brilliant in every way and yet so down-to-earth, here it is," Chhetri had said pointing to Vijayan during the chat.

The Sports Ministry had on June 3 extended the deadline for submission of applications for the National Sports Awards till June 22. The ministry had also allowed the sportspersons to file their nomination by self application considering the difficulties faced by them in "getting the recommendation of the prescribed authorities/persons due to country-wide lockdown on account of COVID-19 pandemic."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IM Vijayan Padma Shri All India Football Federation IM Vijayan Padma Shri Indian footballers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp