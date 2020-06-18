STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Didn’t play for honours, but Padma Shri nomination flattering: Vijayan

Vijayan has produced some iconic moments in Indian football during his illustrious career and despite being 51, he continues to make jaws drop with his exquisite skills in the sevens circuit.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been 17 years since IM Vijayan hung up his boots, but the cult of the enigmatic footballer has not diminished.

Scoring with a bicycle kick in the Scissors Cup final in 1995 or stunning Bhutan in the 1999 SAFF Games by finding the net inside 12 seconds of the match, Vijayan has produced some iconic moments in Indian football during his illustrious career. And despite being 51, Vijayan continues to make jaws drop with his exquisite skills in the sevens circuit.

On Wednesday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided to recommend the veteran’s name for Padma Shri to the Ministry of Home Affairs. While it is a fitting way to honour one of the country’s best footballer ever, questions arise why it took the AIFF so long to nominate him.

It’s all the more intriguing because Bhaichung Bhutia received Padma Shri in 2008, while current icon Sunil Chhetri got it last year. Both got the recognition while they were active footballers. While Bhutia and Chhetri are stars of Indian football, Vijayan is counted among the legends and it is puzzling why the AIFF waited so long to nominate him.

Vijayan doesn’t have any complaints, though, and believes it is ‘better late than never’. “I played football for the love of it and not for any awards. The game has given me everything that I have. I don’t have anything to complain about. To get nominated for such a prestigious award is a huge honour. Winning it at any age is massive, so I’m very happy,” said an unassuming Vijayan.

The former striker scored 40 goals for India in 79 games and played for the likes of Kerala Police, Mohun Bagan, JCT, East Bengal and FC Kochin during his playing days. He received the Arjuna award back in 2003.

“In my opinion, I honestly do feel that it (Padma Shri recommendation) should have happened earlier. Vijayan is one of the best ever footballers that the country has produced and it is just bad luck that this never happened. It is a recognition that he deserves,” said AIFF vice-president KMI Mather.  

If Vijayan goes on to get the Padma Shri, he would become the first footballer from Kerala to receive the accolade. He just hopes that such a recognition can act as an inspiration for others just the way his career did for many.

“I hope that people can take inspiration from it in some ways. If they see that I can achieve all this after starting out with nothing, then so can they. I’m just thankful to the AIFF for this,” said Vijayan.
Six Indian footballers – Sailen Manna (1971), Chuni Goswami (1983), PK Banerjee (1990), Bhaichung Bhutia (2008), Sunil Chhetri (2019) and Bembem Devi (2020) – have won the award previously.

