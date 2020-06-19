STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Football turfs in demand again, but not everyone is following safety norms

Some players have expressed their apprehension over the lack of proper sanitation facilities at these venues.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:34 AM

Players enjoying a game of football on a turf that was re-opened in Kochi.

Players enjoying a game of football on a turf that was re-opened in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the government nod for sports complexes to open without any gathering of fans, artificial football turfs -- a popular destination for sports lovers before the Covid-19 outbreak -- have reopened in the city.

Some of these centres, which charge a fee on an hourly basis, follow a jam-packed schedule in the evenings with plenty of youngsters coming over to enjoy a game of football. But the non-compliance of these playgrounds with the safety protocol -- suitable for seven-a-side or five-a-side games -- is a cause for concern.

Some players have expressed their apprehension over the lack of proper sanitation facilities at these venues. Since football is a contact sport, players are also unable to follow social distancing norms during a match. 

“The turf where I play had thermal scanners at the time of reopening. But it has not been used over the past one week,” said Shan K, an amateur footballer. However, visitors to another prominent football turf in the city expressed satisfaction over the facilities put in place by the turf owners.

“We use sanitiser both before and after a match. Washing facilities, including soap dispensers, are also installed,” said Mathew J, another football enthusiast.

A section of the turf owners said the safety measures adopted at their centres are good enough to prevent the spread of the virus. For most of them, the revenue from the business is their sole means of livelihood.

The lockdown restrictions also force owners to close their facilities at 7 pm, which has had a negative impact on the business. Many of the previously regular players are not coming any more amid fears over the spread.

“We faced financial problems during the lockdown and will go bankrupt if the turf centres are closed again,” said one owner. He said players follow precautions strictly, reducing the chances of contracting the disease.

“Those who have symptoms of fever or cough are not allowed to enter the playground,” he said.  Though private football turfs continue to attract plenty of youngsters, the government-owned facilities do not allow team games such as football.

“Currently, we are allowing only badminton, tennis, table tennis, walking and cricket net practice as it is possible to maintain social distancing in these sports,” said SAS Nawaz, the secretary of the Regional Sports Centre in Kadavanthra.

An official with the Ernakulam District Sports Council said they have not received any direction from the Kerala State Sports Council to allow the conduct of team sports like football.

“Shuttle and tennis are a few of the sports which are allowed as per a government order,” the official said. Meanwhile, DCP G Poonkuzhali said the police are keeping an eye out for those violating norms.

“We will take action against football turf owners if they don’t take precautions. A few turf centres were closed down due to violation,” she said.

