Former Manchester United captain Schmeichel 'convinced' Pogba wants to stay at Old Trafford

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester for a while with Real Madrid and Juventus reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:34 PM

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON:  Former Manchester United captain Peter Schmeichel has revealed that he has spoken to the 'right people' about the future of midfielder Paul Pogba and that he is "absolutely convinced" that the Frenchman will stay at Old Trafford.

With manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January, talks of Pogba's potential exit intensified as he has failed to put on consistent performances since moving back to Old Trafford in 2016.

"I am absolutely convinced that he wants to stay. I think we will see somebody, more of a player we saw a year ago. I just know, you speak to the right people," Schmeichel was quoted as saying by express.co.uk.

"One thing is how he's portrayed in the media for how what he does and what he says himself, and another thing is what his agent is doing."

Pogba is set to return in the Manchester United line-up when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in their first match of the revamped calendar.

He missed the majority of the season due to injury and recently returned to training and also featured in a practice match.

Just four points differentiate the two teams in the top half of the table as Manchester United currently occupy the fifth spot in league with 45 points while Spurs remain eighth with 41 points.

