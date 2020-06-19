STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zinedine Zidane reaches new milestone after victory over Valencia

Karim Benzema scored twice during Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Valencia in the ongoing La Liga here on Friday.

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MADRID: After a commanding victory over Valencia, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reached a new milestone as he now has the second-highest number of wins by any coach in Real Madrid history.

With this victory, the Frenchman has won 133 games, equalling Vicente Del Bosque. Zidane now only sits behind only Miguel Munoz, who picked up 357 Whites' wins.

All these victories have led to Zidane clinching 10 titles as Real Madrid coach which includes three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, one La Liga, and two Spanish Super Cups.

Moreover, he has taken charge of 201 Real Madrid games, sitting third in the all-time list for most games managed, behind Del Bosque (246) and Miguel Munoz (605).


