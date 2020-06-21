STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

We want to put smiles back on fans' faces: Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire

United have already played two behind-closed-doors fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic, but both games took place away from home

Published: 21st June 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo |AFP)

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo |AFP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire feels the club will draw motivation from the passion of their fans watching them from their television sets as they get ready to take on Sheffield United on Wednesday in front of empty stands at Old Trafford.

United have already played two behind-closed-doors fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic, but both games took place away from home - at the home grounds of Austrian side LASK and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Therefore, in Old Trafford stadium's 110-year history, Wednesday's English Premier League tie will be the first competitive match to take place without a crowd.

"One thing for sure is, every time you put a kit on with the Manchester United badge on it, you don't need much spurring on," said the England international on Manchester United's official website.

"You know how big the club is, the history it has got, and it's such a big, iconic club. If you can't get motivated to win a game of football for this club then you're in the wrong sport, to be honest.

"It's disappointing not to play in front of your fans," he continued. "But we know they're going to be in front of their TV screens, watching us, shouting for us, and the main thing is we want to put smiles back on their faces," he added.

United came from behind to earn a point against Tottenham Hotspur in a 1-1 draw on Friday.

"Maybe it does take away the home fans making the atmosphere uncomfortable for the away team," the United captain said.

"But it's still about the 11 players who turn up on the day.

"There is enough talent in our squad to go and beat anyone. We're fully focused on ourselves and are not looking at it being home or away. We're just seeing every game as a chance to try to get the three points and perform at our best."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harry Maguire Manchester United EPL
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp