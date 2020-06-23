STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AC Milan legend Pierino Prati passes away

Pierino Prati won the Serie A with AC Milan in 1967-68 season and won two Coppa Italia trophies in 1971-72 and 1972-73 seasons apart from the European Cup in 1969.

Published: 23rd June 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

AC Milan legend Pierino Prati

AC Milan legend Pierino Prati (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MILAN: Former AC Milan and Italy forward Pierino Prati has passed away. He was 73. He famously scored a hat-trick in the final of European Cup in 1969 as Milan thumped Ajax 4-1.

Milan took to social media to mourn the demise of Prati and wrote on Monday: "Goodbye to a true Rossenoro legend. You were a shining light for us all and shall be dearly missed. Rest in peace Piero."

Prati won the Serie A with Milan in 1967-68 season and won two Coppa Italia trophies in 1971-72 and 1972-73 seasons apart from the European Cup in 1969.

With Italy too he was as successful as he won the European Championship in 1968 and became a FIFA World Cup runner-up in 1970.

According to UEFA.com, Prati scored 72 goals in 141 Serie A games for Milan while he also found the back of the net on seven occassions for Italy in 14 outings.

Apart from Milan, Prati also featured for top Italian sides like Roma and Fiorentina and he also played for Rochester Lancers in the United States before retiring in 1981.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pierino Prati Pierino Prati death AC Milan
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp