Scott McTominay pens down new long-term deal with Manchester United

LONDON: Midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new contract with Manchester United which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I'm so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team," McTominay said on Tuesday in a statement on the club's official website.

"All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I'll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.

"I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I'm looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims," he added.

Scott, 23, has been at the club since 2012. He made his senior debut in 2017 against Arsenal and has gone on to make 75 appearances for the first team, scoring 6 goals. He is also a full Scotland international.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott's attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.

"I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come," he added.