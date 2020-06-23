STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane criticism under him

On Friday, Harry Kane made his first appearance in almost six months as Spurs drew 1-1 with Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane

By IANS

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Monday brushed aside talks that England captain and star striker Harry Kane is not being able to fulfill his potential under him.

"I feel a bit strange about some analysis and some comments. The beginning of some comments and analysis started from Paul (Merson)," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson had questioned whether the Portuguese would enable Kane to deliver his best.

"I have to say I respect people a lot like him and because I respect him a lot I want to be nice in my answer. I try to be nice and I try just to say something where people can think a little a bit.

"First of all, Harry played his first game for six months and if you watch the game and you analyse the game, compare Harry Kane with Anthony Martial.

"Was it a game of many chances? Was it a game where the two strikers had a lot of chances? Do you give credit to my defence for Martial's game? Do you give credit to United's defence and for the occasions we created or we didn't create? I think you have to look at it in a balanced approach."

"In our case, Harry doesn't play a game for six months," he added. "The record of goals that Harry has with me is easy for you. You just look go to your data and it is easy to see how many matches Harry played with me before his injury and how many goals he scored."

