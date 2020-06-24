STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EA Sports, Spain's LaLiga agree to 10-year extension

The deal includes both sides trying to grow esports participation through LaLiga's official esports competition, eLaLiga Santander.

Published: 24th June 2020 07:01 PM

By PTI

REDWOOD: EA Sports and Spain's La Liga have agreed to a long-term extension of their partnership.

The 10-year deal announced on Wednesday means EA Sports' FIFA series will remain the official video game partner of the Spanish League.

Electronic Arts has more than 100 licenses to soccer leagues, including Major League Soccer in the United States and Canada, the English Premier League and Germany's Bundesliga.

EA Sports has had a vital role in LaLiga's return to the pitch by supplying fan audio during match broadcasts.

The deal includes both sides trying to grow esports participation through LaLiga's official esports competition, eLaLiga Santander.

EA Sports says LaLiga clubs have been used on more than one billion matches.

