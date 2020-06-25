STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Luka Romero becomes youngest ever LaLiga debutant

When the Mexican-born player came on as an 83rd minute substitute, he broke an 80-year-old record to become the youngest ever player to play in LaLiga, aged just 15 years

Published: 25th June 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Luka Romero

Luka Romero (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MADRID: Although struggling Real Mallorca came away empty-handed when they lost 0-2 to Real Madrid on Wednesday night, for attacking midfielder Luka Romero it was a day on which he made history.

When the Mexican-born player came on as an 83rd-minute substitute, he broke an 80-year-old record to become the youngest ever player to play in LaLiga, aged just 15 years and 219 days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The record had previously been held by Celta Vigo's Francisco Bao Rodriguez, who made his debut in the 1939-40 season aged 15 years and 255 days.

"It's an unforgettable moment. Thanks to all the technical staff and Mallorca for having given me this opportunity. I will never forget today and although it was a shame to lose, we will keep believing," wrote Romero on social media.

