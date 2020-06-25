STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester City can host Liverpool at Etihad Stadium

All games are being held behind closed doors to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has taken the world by storm.

Etihad Stadium

Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LONDON: Manchester City can host their big-ticket English Premier League clash against Liverpool on July 2 at Etihad Stadium, a BBC report said.

A Manchester City Council safety advisory group (SAG) agreed it could be played at City's home ground after the match was slated to be held at a neutral venue because of safety fears over fans gathering outside in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at Etihad Stadium as planned at 20:15 BST, Thursday, 2 July," explained Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure for Manchester City Council as quoted by BBC Sport.

"As with all other Premier League matches, this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present."

Liverpool are on the cusp of capturing their first English title in 30 years and on course to break records recently set by defending champions City coached by Spaniard Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday night and opened up a gap of 23 points on City -- and will take the crown if Guardiola's men do not beat Chelsea on Thursday night.

