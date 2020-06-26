STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couldn't be more proud of boys, says Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool ends 30-year-wait

On Thursday night, the Reds were confirmed as champions after Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, meaning they cannot mathematically be caught in the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is over the moon as his side brought an end to a 30-year-old wait for a Premier League title.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the club's official website, Klopp revealed how he was unable to put his emotions in words.

"I am completely overwhelmed; I don't know, it's a mix of everything -- I am relieved, I am happy, I am proud. I couldn't be more proud of the boys. How we watched the game tonight together, we knew it could happen, it could not happen, we didn't know," he said.

"I couldn't have dreamed of something like that and I never did before last year, honestly. We were not close enough three years ago, a year ago we were really close what the boys have done in the last two-and-a-half years, the consistency they show is absolutely incredible and second to none. Honestly, I have no idea how we do that all the time," he added.

The German dedicated the victory to the Liverpool fans and said: "My message is: it is for you out there. It is really for you. I hope you feel it. I hope you saw it last night, not only last night but after a long time, last night again. It is for so many people."

It is Liverpool's 19th title and they've done so with seven games to spare in the campaign.

Revitalised under the German, Liverpool are now champions of England, Europe and the world, having already won the 2019 UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league's COVID-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0.

