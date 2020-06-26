STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool will struggle to emulate Alex Ferguson's run of titles, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Liverpool have been confirmed as 2019/20 champions after Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, meaning they cannot mathematically be caught in the table.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (File | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Liverpool will find it hard to emulate the sustained success of the Red Devils' 13 Premier League titles in 20 years under Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool has been confirmed as 2019/20 champions after Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, meaning they cannot mathematically be caught in the table.

It is Liverpool's 19th title and they've done so with seven games to spare in the campaign.

Revitalized under manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are now champions of England, Europe and the world, having already won the 2019 UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league's COVID-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0. This ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a title.

"The run of titles that we won under Sir Alex, I don't think that's going to be easy for anyone to emulate," said the United manager during his press conference as shared in a video on Manchester United's official website.

Solskjaer won six league championships as a player under Ferguson. United take on Norwich for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final.

Solskjaer spoke about United's 26-year drought, which ended with the 1993 title triumph.

"Sir Alex was a master of staying at the top so, for me, our challenge is to make sure we don't go, say, 26 years until the next time we win it or more. We're going to do everything we can to shorten the distance or even go past them."

Congratulating Liverpool, he said: "Any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserves it and deserves credit," he said. "It's a hard league to win well done to Jurgen and his players. Every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts.We want to get back to winning ways and that's our challenge."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alex Ferguson Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Premier League Manchester United Liverpool
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp