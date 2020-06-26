Roy Krishna extends contract with ISL champions ATK

By ANI

KOLKATA: ATK striker Roy Krishna has signed a one-year extension with the Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions.

The Fijian played a crucial role in ATK's journey to clinch their third ISL title beating Chennaiyin FC in the final back in March, making them the most successful side in the competition's six-year history. He scored 15 goals and also had six assists to his name in 21 games.