Roy Krishna extends contract with ISL champions ATK
KOLKATA: ATK striker Roy Krishna has signed a one-year extension with the Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions.
The Fijian played a crucial role in ATK's journey to clinch their third ISL title beating Chennaiyin FC in the final back in March, making them the most successful side in the competition's six-year history. He scored 15 goals and also had six assists to his name in 21 games.
I am delighted to extend my contract with @ATKFC Mohun Bagan. I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the Champion Team. Looking forward to returning to Kolkata, training, reuniting with teammates & the merger of ATK & Mohun Bagan— Roy Krishna
