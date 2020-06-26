STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

To finally get over the line is relief : Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson

The Reds' first top-flight title since 1990 was rubber-stamped on Thursday night when second-placed Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea.

Published: 26th June 2020 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates with his teammate Jordan Henderson after scoring his side's second goal. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is ecstatic as his side ended the 30-year-old drought and have gone on to achieve the Premier League glory.

The Reds' first top-flight title since 1990 was rubber-stamped on Thursday night when second-placed Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea.

Henderson and his teammates have now won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League in a little over 12 months.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com immediately after the championship was confirmed, Henderson said: "It's an amazing feeling, hard to describe to be honest. But after the final whistle it was just an amazing feeling again, especially to spend it with all the lads and the staff. To finally get over the line is a relief but also an amazing feeling."

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league's COVID-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0.

"I could never in words describe the feeling of winning the Premier League, just like I couldn't describe winning the Champions League. It's a unique feeling and one that, again, I'm very proud of.

"I've been so honoured to be part of this football club right from the first moment that I came and to go on the journey to be with this manager, this group of players, these fans  it's been so special," he said.

The Liverpool captain further said that the team would want to win every game as they wish to finish off with the highest points record they can.

"So it's about just keeping that hunger and I've got no doubt that we've got that because we've proved that over the past couple of years. Even when we have won trophies and we have lost trophies, we've reacted in the right way so I've got no doubt that we'll react in the right way again."

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his predecessor, Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was the last Anfield manager to claim the title, as well as his former captain Steven Gerrard, who came so close to leading his team to the Trophy in 2012/13.

"It is unbelievable. It's much more than I ever thought would be possible," Klopp was quoted as saying by the official Premier League website. "Knowing how much Kenny supported us, it is for you.

"He has waited 30 years and it's for Stevie Gerrard. The boys admire you all and it's easy to motivate the team because of our great history," he added

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jordan Henderson Liverpool wins PL Premiere League Champions League
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp