STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning former manager Carlos Bilardo tests positive for COVID-19

Estudiantes La Plata, the club where he played and managed later, sent a message of encouragement for him on their Twitter page. "We are in this match with you Carlos!" they tweeted on Friday.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona (R) and 1986 World Cup winning coach Carlos Bilardo

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona (R) and 1986 World Cup winning coach Carlos Bilardo. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BUENO AIRES: Carlos Bilardo, the former Argentina manager who led the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup, has tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports in the Argentine media, the 82-year-old Bilardo is asymptomatic and lives in a nursing home where 10 other occupants have tested positive for the virus. He suffers from a brain disorder.

Estudiantes La Plata, the club where he played and managed later, sent a message of encouragement for him on their Twitter page. "We are in this match with you Carlos!" they tweeted on Friday.

Bilardo was famous for bringing the 3-5-2 formation to mainstream success with his world champion Argentina side that featured the legendary Diego Maradona. Apart from leading the team to the title in 1986, he also led them to the final in 1990.

In Europe, he managed Spanish side Sevilla after leaving Argentina. He then went on to manage Argentine giants Boca Juniors before spending brief periods as manager of Guatamela and Libya. He returned to Estudiantes to lead them for a year between 2003 and 2004.

Bilardo was admitted to intensive care in July 2019 with Hakim-Adams syndrome. Since his discharge, he has been residing in the nursing home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Carlos Bilardo Argentina coronavirus 1986 football World Cup winner
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp