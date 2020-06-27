Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United's 'wait & see' approach in transfer market

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated the club will have to keep in mind the implications put forward by the coronavirus pandemic before they can go out and spend big money on players in the summer transfer market.

According to the Norwegian, almost all the clubs have been hit hard by the pandemic financially and that could see less money being spent to acquire new players before the next season begins.

"I think the pandemic has hit everyone really hard. I still think we need to wait and see how things are panning out to know the real effects of the pandemic, to know what kind of financial state we are in," Solksjaer was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"You see some teams invest, some teams don't. We'll have to take a big look at things ourselves to see how hard we've been hit."

Chelsea have been one of the teams who have been really active in the market as they splashed out the cash for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner even before the end of current season.

But according to Solksjaer, Manchester United have taken a big hit in the past few months financially and that could see their transfer strategy change in the forthcoming months.

"I know the club has announced a few numbers before. It's not for me to say here now we are going to have X amount because I don't really know," Solksjaer said.

"I don't really know how hard we have been hit. We are a financially strong club, but we are also probably being hit more than anybody else.

"Let's see how quickly we can get our fans back into the stadium and of course the league position is going to be important for us this season.

"If we can get a trophy, the FA Cup or the Europa League. The Europa League will also qualify us for the Champions League, there's still a lot of uncertainty and these three or four months, every businessman in the world, every footballer in the world, I think everyone is still unsure what the effect will be," he added.

Manchester United's last piece of business remains Portuguese sensation Bruno Fernandes, who joined the club in the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon for a sum in the region of 60 million pounds.