Manchester United to sign Barcelona's 16-year-old defender Marc Jurado

By Online Desk

Barcelona's emerging right-back Marc Jurado will leave his childhood club to join Manchester United in England when his current contract runs down this summer.

The 16-year-old, who spent over a decade at the academy of the Catalan giants, turned down a three-year deal that would have been worth €100,000 annually, with a €200,000 bonus included if he made his debut for the B team.

Jurado's non-professional terms expired at Barcelona expired on June 30 but was eligible for a professional contract since he turned 16 in April.

According to ESPN, Barcelona are very much disappointed to lose the defender. Interestingly, Jurado's agent Carlos Lacueva is the son of one of the club's former directors.

"It’s time to say goodbye, but not before expressing my gratitude to each of the people who have helped me since I started in the junior team in 2011," he said.

"I leave behind unforgettable memories which will always stay with me.”

It is anticipated that Jurado will join the Red Devil's Under-18s side next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United prodigy Angel Gomes is set to leave Old Trafford and several European majors are after him.

