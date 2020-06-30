STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Valencia sack Albert Celades, appoint Voro Gonzalez as head coach

It further said that Gonzalez will be in charge of the first team coaching staff from Tuesday until the end of the season.

Published: 30th June 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Albert Celades walks on the sideline during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF. (Photo | AFP)

Albert Celades walks on the sideline during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

VALENCIA: Spanish football club Valencia have sacked head coach Albert Celades and have appointed Voro Gonzalez as their new manager.

"Valencia CF have communicated to Albert Celades his removal from his position as the first-team coach, with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"The club wishes to thank him publicly for his work and dedication during his time at the club -a period in which we achieved qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League and important victories at grounds where we had previously not won."

It further said that Gonzalez will be in charge of the first team coaching staff from Tuesday until the end of the season.

This is the sixth time that he has coached the team. Previous spells have been successful for him in a stand-in role. He first coached in the 2007/08 season, for the final five games.

Two brief periods came in the 2012/13 season, in which he took charge for a game against Lille in the Champions League, and in 2015/16, when VCF drew 1-1 with FC Barcelona and beat Barakaldo in the Copa del Rey, said the Spanish club.

In 2016/17 Gonzalez had two spells as coach, for 28 games in which Valencia CF earned 12 wins and 4 draws.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Valencia Albert Celades Voro Gonzalez
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp