Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard to look at goalkeeper options at end of season

Kepa could return to face the runaway EPL leaders at Stamford Bridge and Lampard praised his response to being dropped for the past five games.

Published: 03rd March 2020 04:17 PM

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said on Monday he would reassess his goalkeeping options at the end of the season after dropping the world's most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, in recent weeks.

The Spanish international has fallen behind 38-year-old Willy Caballero after a series of poor performances in his second season after a £72 million ($92 million) move from Athletic Bilbao.

"Of course in the summer then we look at the group as a whole and think how can we improve but there are no decisions or thoughts beyond the game tomorrow night as far as I'm concerned," Lampard said ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup tie against Liverpool.

Kepa could return to face the runaway Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge and Lampard praised his response to being dropped for the past five games.

"He's been professional as expected and has trained well, kept his head down, supported the team, and the group," added Lampard.

ALSO READ: Watford end Liverpool's unbeaten season, Chelsea stumble again at Bournemouth

"Every player is in control of their destiny in terms of how they train and how they play.

"This is Chelsea and we're trying to close the gap to the top, so there can be no one that can be relaxed or loose, we have to push every day."

Lampard will again be without the injured Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic for the visit of Liverpool but hopes to have both back in the near future to aid Chelsea's challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

"It's certainly frustrating for them, particularly Christian, who has had a big phase out now and is desperate to get back," said Lampard.

"I'm hoping they might be fit over the next week or two. I just can't say that with clarity because they've both had their issues."
 

