Indian football legend PK Banerjee put on ventilator, condition critical

By IANS

KOLKATA: Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who is admitted to a hospital here, was on Monday put on ventilator and his condition is said to be critical, hospital officials said.

"There has been sudden deterioration in the health condition of legendary footballer P.K Banerjee. He has been shifted to Critical Care and put on ventilation support this evening," a statement from Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.

"He is maintaining parameters post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists and he is also being supervised by the team of neurosciences. The entire clinical team at Medica is putting its best effort towards recovery of Mr Banerjee. His family members are being updated on his health condition at regular intervals," it added.

Banerjee was battling with a chest infection for a month or so and being treated by a panel of specialists.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's disease and dementia. He had subsequently been discharged on January 23.

Banerjee played primarily as a striker and was part of the Indian team that won gold at the 1962 Asian Games.