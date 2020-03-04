Here’s your chance to meet Neymar Jr

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Neymar Jr’s Five – a global ‘5 on 5’ football tournament is back with its fifth edition, with 18 cities from around the country participating to be crowned India’s best 5-a-side football team. The winning teams will then compete at Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five national finals in April for a chance to make it to the world finals in Brazil in July.

The game has two teams of five players each, sans a goalkeeper. They have 10 minutes to impress Neymar Jr and get selected. For each goal scored by a team, a member of the opposition will have to leave the field. The team with the maximum players takes the spoils.

The Hyderabad qualifiers round is being held on March 7 and 8, from 10 am onwards, at Hotfut, White House – Block 3, Greenlands Road, Begumpet.