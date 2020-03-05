Home Sport Football

Brazil legend Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay for passport fraud: reports

The 39-year-old World Cup winner had his passport withheld by the Brazilian authority in November 2018, following conviction in an environment offence.

Published: 05th March 2020 12:09 PM

Ronaldinho

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho | AFP

By Online Desk

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay for allegedly entering the South American country using a fake passport. The 39-year-old World Cup winner had his passport withheld by the Brazilian authority in November 2018, following conviction in an environment offence.

According to media reports, Ronaldinho and Roberto travelled to Paraguay using passports that carried all their true genuine details - except for nationality. The fake document labelled them as Paraguayan citizens, landing the duo in trouble at a hotel called  "Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo".

They have been detained in the hotel suite with Paraguayan authorities set to issue a statement later in the day.

According to the Paraguayan police, the former Barcelona superstar was invited by a local businessman for the promotion of his casino. Ronaldinho was to attend several public events and fan-interactions during his time in the country.

In 2015, the brothers were convicted for constructing an illegal fishing trap at a reserved lake area and had their Brazilian passports confiscated in 2018 along with a fine of $8.5 million.

Considered among the finest players to ever walk the earth, the Ballon d'Or winner had won almost everything in his illustrious career including UEFA Champions League, Copa America, Serie A, La Liga and Copa Libertadores titles.

