COVID-19: India’s World Cup qualifier likely to be postponed

Vishnu Prasad

CHENNAI: The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has cast a shadow over the matches that the Indian football team are supposed to play this month. Igor Stimac’s team are supposed to play Asian champions Qatar in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on March 26 in Bhubaneswar, before travelling to Tajikistan to take on the hosts in a friendly on March 31. But both fixtures may not go ahead due to fears over the ever-expanding outbreak. The Qatar match has been thrown into doubt after FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued a joint statement saying that they had shared a formal proposal to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers. Representatives from both bodies met at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich to discuss football activities in Asia.

“For both FIFA and AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remain the highest priority. As such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations,” the statement said. “FIFA and AFC will provide an update on these fixtures in the coming days following consultation with the AFC member associations.”

Kushal Das, AIFF secretary

“FIFA will continue to monitor the situation in relation to COVID-19 in cooperation with World Health Organization (WHO), confederations and member associations. Information on other international matches may be provided by the relevant confederation or member association.”All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary Kushal Das, though, refused to say for sure that the encounter had been cancelled. “Till the final official release comes, I am not in a position to comment,” he said. Qatar too has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with the country reporting eight cases at the time of going to print. On Wednesday, Egypt banned the entry of all Qatari nationals into the country over fears of the disease spreading.

India’s next World Cup qualifier is supposed to be against Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 4, after which they will host Afghanistan in Kolkata on June 9. There isn’t much doubt over the fate of the Tajikistan game. They had cancelled a tour of the Indian U-16 football team th­ere last week as people from 35 countries, including India, have been prohibited from entering the country. Since that decision, the number of corona­virus cases in India has gone up. This has led AIFF to believe that Tajikistan FA themselves will postpone the friendly. “Tajikistan has already cancelled India’s U-16 team’s tour,” Das said. “They take it very seriously. There is the fact that everyone who comes from outside will be screened. I think they will themselves want to postpone it.”