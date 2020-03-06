Home Sport Football

Klopp’s man-management behind Liverpool’s record run: Heskey

Liverpool are within touching distance of their first Premier League crown in 30 years.

Former players Jason McAteer (left) and Emile Heskey during the Liverpool FC World press conference in New Delhi on Thursday

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

Liverpool are within touching distance of their first Premier League crown in 30 years.
Manchester City, their closest challengers and defending champions, trail them by 22 points. While their front three — Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane — defensive lynchpin Virgil Van Dijk and custodian Alisson Becker get most of the plaudits, the man-manager in Jurgen Klopp deserves praise, feel former players Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer. The duo gave examples of Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson. Both, undroppable in the current system, did not exactly set the league on fire when they first arrived.

“Henderson was close to leaving at one stage while Andy was dropped after his first few games,” McAteer, a fullback in his playing days, said on Thursday, ahead of the LFC World Roadshow that arrives in the city this weekend. “Both needed an arm around their shoulders. Now, Henderson has become a leader in the Steven Gerrard mould. Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the world.”  From people talking of the Reds going unbeaten the entire season and winning the prized treble, the Reds have slipped to lose three of their last four matches, getting knocked out of FA Cup in the process. They now have a crucial Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. The English side trail the Spanish giants by a goal to nil.

But Heskey feels that Liverpool have nothing to fear because of the mentality ingrained in their players. “Going unbeaten is almost impossible nowadays. The level of the league has gone up. Losing the Europa and Champions League finals strengthened their resolve. They know what it takes to come out of tight situations. I’m sure they are desperate to put this right and will do so starting this weekend against Bournemouth.” What has made the team into such an irresistible force? Both former players opined that Liverpool’s developing rivalry with Manchester City has catalysed the 18-time champions’ record-breaking run. “Just like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and Manchester United and the Liverpool of old, this City team has forced us to elevate our game,” both said.

