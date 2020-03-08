Summer transfers: Arsenal have found potential Mesut Ozil replacement in this Turkish teenager

By AFP

Arsenal has set their eyes on 19-year-old Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who they believe can become their midfield battery after Mesut Ozil.

Kokcu, who currently plays for Eredivisie club Feyenoord, is almost certain to find a spot in Turkey's squad for the Euro Cup. Arsenal recruiters want to seal a deal at the earliest as they calculate him to do well in the tournament and attracting attention from other teams.

The former Premier League champions have already opened talks with his agent for a £23million move, reports Daily Mail. However, Feyenoord, who are currently third in the Dutch league, want their prodigy to stay with them until his current contract expires in 2023.

Signing Kokcu is priority number one for Arsenal's technical director Edu as he rightly identifies the teenager as one of Europe's fast-improving midfield players.

The club's urge to strike a deal is believed to come from the fact that a good show in the Euro would make his price tag expensive, giving Europe's other cash-rich clubs an edge over the Gunners in the race to get him on board.

Arsenal was undefeated in 2020 but the dream run was cut short after they were dumped out of the Europa League by Olympiakos at the Emirates Stadium. They were quick to bounce back with back to back victories against Portsmouth and West Ham in FA Cup and Premier League respectively.

31-year-old Mesut Ozil, who has reclaimed his place in the squad under Mikel Arteta was rumoured to leave the club this summer. However, his agent rubbished the claim and clarified that the German is keen to remain in London until next year when his contract runs out.