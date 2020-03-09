Home Sport Football

I'm to blame for loss against Real Betis: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid is currently placed at the second spot in the La Liga standings with 56 points from 27 matches and is two points away from table-toppers Barcelona.

Published: 09th March 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (File photo | AP)

By ANI

SEVILLE: Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid's manager, took responsibility for 1-2 loss against Real Betis in the ongoing La Liga, and said that the team will fight till the end in the competition.

In the match against Madrid, Betis opened the scoring with Sidnei getting a goal in the 40th minute of the match. However, Madrid got an equaliser before the half-time through Karim Benzema.

In the second half, Christian Tello scored the match-winning goal in the 82nd minute for Betis.

"We didn't get anything, and I'm to blame for it. I have to look at what happened; we're going to fight the league to the end. I am with my players till death. I am responsible here. We will analyse what happened and move on," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"We played badly. Many mistakes. We lacked everything, play, possession, aggression, our worst game of the season. Didn't deserve to win. We can't be happy. We started badly, and could not correct it. I've no explanation at the moment, we just lacked a bit of everything," he added.

Real Madrid is currently placed at the second spot in the La Liga standings with 56 points from 27 matches and is two points away from table-toppers Barcelona.

It will next take on Eibar in La Liga on Friday, March 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Real Betis
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp