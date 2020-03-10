Italy PM suspends all sporting tournaments including Serie A due to coronavirus scare

By ANI

LEEDS: Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the suspension of Serie A and all sporting tournaments for an indefinite time due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian government has put a lockdown on all sporting events in the country with a ban on large public gatherings.

"There is no more time, the numbers tell us there is a significant increase in the contagion, in intensive care and the deaths. Our habits have to change, we must sacrifice something for the good of all of Italy. This is why we will adopt even more stringent measures. I will sign the new decree, which can be summed up with the phrase 'I am staying at home.'," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"There are no more red zones, there is just an Italy that is protected. We must avoid travel unless for proven work reasons, health reasons or other necessities. We ban large public gatherings. We also have more stringent measures in mind for sporting events. Serie A and all sporting tournaments, in general, are suspended. All the fans must accept that," he added.

The latest figures revealed that 463 people had died from coronavirus from a total of 9,172 infections in the country.

Football has been affected considerably due to the deadly virus and forced many European ties to be played behind closed doors this week.