Home Sport Football

Manchester United offer Aston Villa 70 million for captain Jack Grealish: Report

Grealish is in great form this season despite Villa's poor run and relegation worries, having seven goals and six Premier League assists against his name.

Published: 10th March 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Grealish

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Manchester United have proposed struggling Aston Villa a £70 million deal for their in-form captain Jack Grealish.

24-year-old Grealish, who is likely to make his international debut later this month against Italy, has been a target for over seven years now. However, the loyal attacking midfielder stuck with his boyhood club for all these years, frustrating the cash-rich league rivals.

ALSO READ | Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list

Grealish is in great form this season despite Villa's poor run and relegation worries, having seven goals and six Premier League assists against his name. His form was instrumental in the Lions' advance into the final of the Carabao Cup, where they were defeated by Manchester City.

Aston Villa, who are second from bottom in the Premier League with ten games in hand, is hopeful of retaining their star player if they could steer clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United's plan is to bring Grealish to Old Trafford as soon as the summer window open and their steward Ed Woodward is expected to prepare a deal by spring end to avoid any last-minute slip-ups.

The Red Devils are willing to strike a deal that suits Aston Villa, even if it means paying more for Grealish, reports Mirror. His current deal runs until 2023 and holds no buy-out clause, making it even more expensive from the United perspective.

ALSO READ | At 16, Jude Bellingham got Manchester United contest Borussia Dortmund for his signature

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees an apt midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes in Grealish. If the deal is sealed, the English will have his current earning tripled from £60,000 per week.

“Staying in this league is probably one of the biggest things that will help us to keep Jack Grealish. He wants to play at the highest level and win trophies,” Mirror quoted Villa boss Dean Smith as saying.

Solskjaer is also interested in Championship side Birmingham City FC's 16-year-old winger Jude Bellingham.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Jack Grealish Aston Villa Aston Villa captain Summer transfer TRANSFER WINDOW Football transfer Premier League EPL Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp