Manchester United offer Aston Villa 70 million for captain Jack Grealish: Report

Manchester United have proposed struggling Aston Villa a £70 million deal for their in-form captain Jack Grealish.

24-year-old Grealish, who is likely to make his international debut later this month against Italy, has been a target for over seven years now. However, the loyal attacking midfielder stuck with his boyhood club for all these years, frustrating the cash-rich league rivals.

Grealish is in great form this season despite Villa's poor run and relegation worries, having seven goals and six Premier League assists against his name. His form was instrumental in the Lions' advance into the final of the Carabao Cup, where they were defeated by Manchester City.

Aston Villa, who are second from bottom in the Premier League with ten games in hand, is hopeful of retaining their star player if they could steer clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United's plan is to bring Grealish to Old Trafford as soon as the summer window open and their steward Ed Woodward is expected to prepare a deal by spring end to avoid any last-minute slip-ups.

The Red Devils are willing to strike a deal that suits Aston Villa, even if it means paying more for Grealish, reports Mirror. His current deal runs until 2023 and holds no buy-out clause, making it even more expensive from the United perspective.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees an apt midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes in Grealish. If the deal is sealed, the English will have his current earning tripled from £60,000 per week.

“Staying in this league is probably one of the biggest things that will help us to keep Jack Grealish. He wants to play at the highest level and win trophies,” Mirror quoted Villa boss Dean Smith as saying.

Solskjaer is also interested in Championship side Birmingham City FC's 16-year-old winger Jude Bellingham.