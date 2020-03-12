STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

28 I-League matches, including Sunday's Kolkata derby, likely to be played in empty stadiums

The AIFF will hold a meeting with the I-League clubs on Friday before announcing a final decision.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums.

Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, an All India Football Federation official said.

The AIFF, however, will hold a meeting with the I-League clubs on Friday before announcing a final decision.

"We don't want to take a unilateral decision, we want to hear the clubs. So, we have fixed a meeting on Friday with them. But the most likely option is that the remaining 28 matches are played behind closed doors," the official told PTI.

"The AIFF will hold a Skype meeting with representatives from all I-League clubs at 4pm on Friday (March 13) in view of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports concerning the recent global outbreak of COVID-19," read a statement from AIFF.

ALSO READ: ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held in empty stadium

The development came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

"...ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done wihout allowing gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports ministry.

Mohun Bagan have already clinched the I-League title on Tuesday with four rounds still to be played but the official said the remaining matches cannot be cancelled.

"There will be relegation and promotion and other things. These cannot be decided without playing the full league. So, we have to hold all the remaining matches," he said.

ALSO READ: IPL behind closed doors? Ministry tells BCCI to shut out crowds due to COVID-19

The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal draws the most crowd in I-League, and this season's second leg clash between the arch-rivals is scheduled on March 14 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The first leg was won by Mohun Bagan 2-1.

The final match of the Indian Super League, which will be the top-tier domestic competition from the next season, to be held on March 14 in Goa, will also be held in an empty stadium, the organisers said on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I League I League matches 2020 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kolkata derby Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak India Coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp