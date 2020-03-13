STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus impact: All remaining I-League matches to be played in empty stadiums

The decision was taken after the AIFF and I-League officials had a Skype meeting with club representatives.

The ISL clash between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC was to be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati (Photo| Twitter/ @NEUtdFC)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All the remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including Sunday's marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation said on Friday.

The decision was taken after the AIFF and I-League officials had a Skype meeting with club representatives following Thursday's Sports Ministry advisory asking national federations to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

"Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, AIFF has decided to complete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 edition of the Hero I-League behind closed doors," the AIFF said in a statement.

"Besides team officials and players; match officials (referees), medical staff, TV Crew, accredited media, and required security staff -- none would be allowed to be in the premises of the stadium on match day, and during official practice the preceding day," it said.

