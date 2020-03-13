STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo chooses to stay out of Italy, to serve quarantine period in Madeira: Report

A protocol makes it mandatory for everyone, including Ronaldo, who came in contact with Juventus' Rugani to be put in isolation.

Published: 13th March 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second penalty, and his 50th goal with Juventus, during the Italian Serie A football match. (Photo | AFP)

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Portugal captain and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was with his ailing mother back home when his club teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old superstar now cannot return to Turin and is expected to stay in Madeira - the autonomous Portuguese archipelago. 

Ronaldo had travelled back home by a private jet on March 9 Monday after playing his 1,000th official game against Inter Milan, which was held behind-closed-doors because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Rugani was pictured in the Juventus dressing room alongside Ronaldo and his other teammates after the contest. A protocol makes it mandatory for everyone who came in contact with the 25-year-old defender to be put in isolation. This means Ronaldo will remain in Portugal instead of travelling to panic-hit Italy, TalkSport reported.

Cristiano's mother Dolores Aveiro, 65, is said to be at the Private Hospital of Madeira after she suffered a stroke. The sexagenarian will have to spend at least one week at the hospital, European media reported.

Ronaldo had earlier returned to Italy after paying his mother a quick visit at the hospital -- only to return with his family -- partner Georgina Rodriguez sons Cristiano Jr, Matteo and daughters Eva and Alana Martina. Cristiano’s three siblings are all in Madeira at the moment, with his sister  Katia Aveiro being the last to fly down.

Italy international Rugani "is currently asymptomatic," the Italian champions said, but the Turin-based club are "currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

ALSO READ | 'Don't worry, I'm fine,' insists Juventus coronavirus victim Daniele Rugani

"I want to reassure all those who are worried about me, I'm fine," Rugani later said on Instagram. 

"At this moment, however, I feel even more duty to thank all the doctors and nurses who are struggling in hospitals to cope with this crisis. 

"I invite everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us."

Rugani is the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has killed close to a thousand people in Italy, the second most stricken country in the world after China, and infected 12,000 people, including several Serie C players.

Juventus had their UEFA Champions League fixture against French side FC Lyon postponed due to the outbreak on Tuesday. The Italian top-tier league Serie A also remains suspended with the Old Lady on the top with 63 points from 26 games - just one point ahead of Lazio who have the same number of games in hand.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Daniele Rugani COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Italy Italy Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp