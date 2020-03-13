Cristiano Ronaldo chooses to stay out of Italy, to serve quarantine period in Madeira: Report

By Online Desk

Portugal captain and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was with his ailing mother back home when his club teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old superstar now cannot return to Turin and is expected to stay in Madeira - the autonomous Portuguese archipelago.

Ronaldo had travelled back home by a private jet on March 9 Monday after playing his 1,000th official game against Inter Milan, which was held behind-closed-doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rugani was pictured in the Juventus dressing room alongside Ronaldo and his other teammates after the contest. A protocol makes it mandatory for everyone who came in contact with the 25-year-old defender to be put in isolation. This means Ronaldo will remain in Portugal instead of travelling to panic-hit Italy, TalkSport reported.

Cristiano's mother Dolores Aveiro, 65, is said to be at the Private Hospital of Madeira after she suffered a stroke. The sexagenarian will have to spend at least one week at the hospital, European media reported.

Ronaldo had earlier returned to Italy after paying his mother a quick visit at the hospital -- only to return with his family -- partner Georgina Rodriguez sons Cristiano Jr, Matteo and daughters Eva and Alana Martina. Cristiano’s three siblings are all in Madeira at the moment, with his sister Katia Aveiro being the last to fly down.

Italy international Rugani "is currently asymptomatic," the Italian champions said, but the Turin-based club are "currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

"I want to reassure all those who are worried about me, I'm fine," Rugani later said on Instagram.

"At this moment, however, I feel even more duty to thank all the doctors and nurses who are struggling in hospitals to cope with this crisis.

"I invite everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us."

Rugani is the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has killed close to a thousand people in Italy, the second most stricken country in the world after China, and infected 12,000 people, including several Serie C players.

Juventus had their UEFA Champions League fixture against French side FC Lyon postponed due to the outbreak on Tuesday. The Italian top-tier league Serie A also remains suspended with the Old Lady on the top with 63 points from 26 games - just one point ahead of Lazio who have the same number of games in hand.

