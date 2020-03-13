STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL behind closed doors

The Indian Super League final, scheduled for Saturday in Goa between Chennaiyin FC and ATK, will be held behind closed doors, after a sports ministry directive on Thursday.

Published: 13th March 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

The ISL clash between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC was to be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

(Photo| Twitter/ @NEUtdFC)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Super League final, scheduled for Saturday in Goa between Chennaiyin FC and ATK, will be held behind closed doors, after a sports ministry directive on Thursday. The directive, issued as preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak, asked the governments of various states and union territories to ensure that all sporting events were either cancelled or held behind closed doors. Soon after, Football Sports Development Limited, the league’s governing company, issued a statement saying that the final will be behind closed doors.

“Upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 Final on Saturday, March 14, 2020, between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC, will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda,” said the statement. “Football Sports Development Limited, owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season’s final behind closed doors. FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds...”

The same fate too looks likely to befall the I-League matches scheduled for the coming days. The All India Football Federation issued a statement saying that the league officials will hold a meeting with the various clubs over the fate of the remaining matches on Friday. “

The All India Football Federation will hold a Skype meeting with representatives from all Hero I-League clubs at 4 PM on Friday in view of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports concerning the recent global outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) today,” the statement said.League sources though revealed that the best case scenario was that the matches scheduled would be played out under closed doors. This looks the most likely outcome of Friday’s meeting as well, unless clubs push for a postponement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Super League final Chennaiyin FC
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp