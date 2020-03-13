STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Malaysia puts football on hold over coronavirus

Malaysia has recorded 149 coronavirus cases, although 26 of them have recovered and been discharged.

Published: 13th March 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes

By PTI

KUALA LUMPU: Malaysia's football leagues will be suspended from next week to avoid spreading the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

This weekend's fixtures will be played behind closed doors, they added after emergency talks hosted by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

"Monday onwards all leagues and competitions under Malaysian Football League and Football Association of Malaysia will be postponed until further notice," FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam told AFP.

Malaysia has recorded 149 coronavirus cases, although 26 of them have recovered and been discharged.

Football has been badly affected by the pandemic, with leagues in Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea and China also on hold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysia Malaysian football leagues coronavirus Covid 19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp