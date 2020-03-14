I-League: Kolkata derby doubtful

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The I-League’s Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, scheduled for Sunday, is in doubt after the West Bengal government reportedly decided that no sporting activity should be held in the state until March 31.

It is understood that AIFF officials are discussing with the state government to see if the match can go ahead. Earlier on Friday, it was decided that all matches would be held behind closed doors, after the sports ministry’s directive to either cancel all tournaments or hold them without fans in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Adhering to the advisories issued, AIFF has decided to co­­mplete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 edition of the I-League behind closed doors,” an AIFF statement said.