Time to be responsible and stay at home: Messi 'worried' over coronavirus outbreak

The Argentine also feels that the quicker they will manage to 'turn this situation' the better it will be.

Published: 15th March 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi | AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Barcelona star Lionel Messi is 'worried' over the coronavirus outbreak and said it is 'time to be responsible and stay at home'.

"These are difficult days for everyone. We are worried about what is happening and we want to help, putting ourselves in the position of those who are suffering the most, either because they are affected directly or their family or friends are, or because they are working on the front line in the fight in hospitals and health centres," Messi posted the message on Instagram in Spanish.

"I want to send them all my support. Health has to come first. It is an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities. That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home," the message added.

"Furthermore, it is a great chance to spend time with your loved ones, the time you don't always have. My best to everyone and let's hope we can turn this situation around, the quicker the better," the message further read.

Barcelona on March 13 suspended all the activities until further notice.

"Given the current situation and following the recommendations of the medical staff at the Club, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice," the club said in a statement.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

