STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Football can wait': Italy coach Mancini ready to play Euros in 2021

Italy are set to host the opening match in Rome on June 12, in a tournament which will be played in 12 countries across the continent.

Published: 16th March 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Roberto Mancini

Italy coach Roberto Mancini | AP

By PTI

MILAN: Italy coach Roberto Mancini said Sunday he was ready for the European Championship to be postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would have won the European Championship this summer, we can also win it in 2021," Mancini told Italian television station Rai Sport.

"Let's wait to see what UEFA decides, but I adapt to everything, right now the priority is to save lives."

European football's governing body meet on Tuesday to discuss all domestic and European competitions, as well as Euro 2020, which is due to take place from June 12 to July 12.

Italy are set to host the opening match in Rome on June 12, in a tournament which will be played in 12 countries across the continent.

All sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3 with the nation's 60 million inhabitants in lockdown to avoid the spread of the virus which has killed 1,809 and infected over 24,000.

"The fact is that the problems we are having now other nations will have shortly," continued the former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach.

ALSO READ: Italy hits one-day record with 368 new coronavirus deaths

"First of all we need to protect people's health, we have to wait for the peak, then when this situation begins to ease off we could start talking and decide everything later.

"When we return to our normal life, to football, we will be happier, we'll find freedom, be able to go back to matches at the stadium, have fun," added the 55-year-old.

"These dramatic situations can make you become better. I hope so."

Italy won all 10 of their Euro 2020 qualifying matches as they roared back under Mancini's guidance having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

They approach Euro 2020 searching for just their second European title after winning in 1968.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Italy Roberto Mancini coronavirus covid 19 Euro 2020
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp