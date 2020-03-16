STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ronaldo's hotel denies reports of being transformed into hospital

Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira after it came to light that one of his Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LISBON: One of the hotels of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has denied reports that it has been transformed into a location to help those affected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Spanish publication Marca has claimed that Ronaldo was ready to have one of his two hotels turned into hospitals to help combat the pandemic.

However, staff at Ronaldo's hotel in Lisbon, have said that they are not aware of any plans to transform its use on a temporary basis to treat those infected with the virus.

"We are a hotel. We are not going to be a hospital. It is a day like everyone else, we are and will remain a hotel. We are being phoned by the press. I wish you a nice day," goal.com quoted a spokesperson for the institution as saying.

More than 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Portugal so far.

The 35-year-old was quick to send a message of support to fans amid the chaos.

"The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us," Ronaldo wrote in a post on social media.

"I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world.

"It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests.

"I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my team-mate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to save others."

The Juventus players, members of the staff and those who came into contact with Rugani are in voluntary isolation, the Serie A club had said.

Over 6,000 people have been killed so far with the disease across the world.

