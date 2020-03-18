STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

We try to support Jurgen Klopp in best way possible: Liverpool's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders

Lijnders is an assistant manager for the Reds alongside Peter Krawietz.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said he try to support coach Jurgen Klopp in the best way possible.

Lijnders is an assistant manager for the Reds alongside Peter Krawietz.

"We try to support Jurgen in the best way possible. I'm responsible for the training process, Peter is really responsible for the analysis of the opposition and analysis of our team. All the ideas Jurgen has and the way he wants to set up and be competitive in each game, we just try to support him in the best way possible," the club's official website quoted Lijnders as saying.

Lijnders further stated that they 'search for perfection knowing that perfection doesn't exist'.

"Everybody knows you are a product of your own environment - the better people you have around you, the easier things become. I am blessed, of course, that Jurgen has this trust and gives me the freedom. We are blessed [with] our group - and you speak about Peter, me and the gaffer but there are so many people," he said.

"The departments, how they evolved over the last four or five years, they all search for perfection knowing that perfection doesn't exist. See how our pitches are prepared each day by our ground staff... these things make us consistent," Lijnders added.

Liverpool top the Premier League table with 82 points, 25 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City.

However, currently, Premier League has been postponed until April due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," Premier League said in a statement on March 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Pepijn Lijnders
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp