Bayern Munich take training online to reduce coronavirus risk

By PTI

MUNICH: Keen to avoid unnecessary travel while maintaining social contact, Bayern Munich have set up 'cyber-training' sessions, where players work out together online by following exercises, streamed from the club's headquarters.

"We all have to try to deal with the situation in a positive way," Bayern coach Hansi Flick told the club's website.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) at 11 am, we had our first 'Cyber Training', where the team were coached remotely. Everyone was motivated, everyone did very well."

The state of Bavaria has not yet introduced mandatory confinement measures, but Bundesliga leaders Bayern have decided to keep their players at home in order to best respect the instructions from health authorities.

"The guys are equipped with the fitness recording clocks. That means we get all relevant data of each player, such as the heart rate, on our monitors," said Holger Broich, the club's head fitness coach.

Flick contends that keeping players in touch on a regular basis is just as essential as the training itself.

"It will be important that we are in contact with one another daily. The whole group is there for training," said Flick, who directs the sessions which players can follow via their tablets.

Flick said the coaching staff has drawn up programmes that last between 75 and 90 minutes, with the focus ranging from basic endurance to high intensity interval training, as well as strength training.

"What I am very pleased about is the positive group atmosphere that is created, even when everyone is only virtually connected," said Broich.

"The boys then don't meet on the field, but online. The same regularity and discipline is required of the players.

"When the training was over yesterday, the video transmission was far from over. The players talked to each other, exchanged ideas. That's why the video training sessions are an important social experience at this time too."