Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini​ tests positive for coronavirus in China

Fellaini was lining up for the CSL side Shandong Luneng and arrived by train in Jinan on March 20 when the positive test was taken.

By ANI

LEEDS: Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been tested positive for coronavirus in China, the health department of Jihan province confirmed. Fellaini was lining up for the Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shandong Luneng and arrived by train in Jinan on March 20 when the positive test was taken, Goal.com reported.

The 32-year-old is the first CSL player to test positive for coronavirus to date.

Italy has been the worst hit, with more than 4,000 people killed and over 47,000 infected. In Spain, the death toll jumped by more than 300 on Saturday to 1,326, while the number of confirmed cases neared 25,000. In contrast, China has reported no new local transmissions for three days, South China Morning Post reported.

Fellaini moved to Shandong in 2019 and enjoyed a successful first season with the club as he scored 13 goals in all competitions as his side finished fifth in the league.

As the coronavirus outbreak gets worse around the globe, football has been unable to escape its grasp with a number of players, managers and staff testing positive. (ANI)

