No decision yet on name of rearranged Euro in 2021: UEFA

The 16th edition of Euros was postponed to 2021 amidst the crisis unleashed by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

Published: 22nd March 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

A woman wears a medical mask walks past a sign with Euro 2020 emblem in St.Petersburg where UEFA planned to host four UEFA EURO 2020 matches

A woman wears a medical mask walks past a sign with Euro 2020 emblem in St.Petersburg where UEFA planned to host four UEFA EURO 2020 matches. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

ZURICH: The European Championships, which has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, is yet to be given a name.

"The tournament will still be known as UEFA Euro 2020," UEFA, the governing body of football in Europe, had said after the month-long event was pushed back by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But later it clarified that "no decision has yet been made on the name of the rearranged Euro.

The 16th edition of Euros was postponed to 2021 amidst the crisis unleashed by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Norway's football association on Monday had tweeted that the UEFA has decided that the Euros will now be played from June 11 next year.

The Copa America, South America's regional competition, has also been postponed until the summer of 2021.

FIFA has also decided to delay the inaugural edition of the revamped Club World Cup, which was scheduled to be played next year, in order to organise the Euro 2020 Championship and the Copa America, which now stand postponed.

In a statement released after the conference call of the Bureau of the FIFA Council, which took place on Wednesday, the sport's governing body had said it has unanimously agreed "to include the new dates of the Copa America and the Euro (June 11 to July 11, 2021) in the international match calendar and decide at a later stage when to schedule the new FIFA Club World Cup which was due to take place in June/July 2021."

TAGS
Euro Euro 2021 UEFA
