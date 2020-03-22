STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paulo Dybala becomes third Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus

Paulo Dybala is the third player of Juventus to test positive for coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matudi.

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TURIN: Juventus football star Paulo Dybala has confirmed that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatin have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dybala is the third player of Juventus to test positive for coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matudi.

Dybala confirmed the news on the microblogging site Twitter and said they have tested positive for the disease, but neither of them is showing any symptoms.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages," Dybala tweeted.

The Argentine was tested for the disease last week and is currently self-isolating at home.

Rugani was the first player in Italy's domestic competition Serie A to test positive for the disease and this prompted Juventus to send their entire squad in self-isolation.

Italy is one of the worst affected countries by COVID-19, and it has now reported more coronavirus deaths than China.

