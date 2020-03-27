STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'feeling completely recovered' from coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc all around the world and has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 27th March 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (Photo | AFP)

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who contracted the coronavirus, said he feels that he has 'completely recovered'.

"I am feeling completely recovered, it's true I started having some symptoms when we got the phone call from the club to let us know that we might be exposed to the virus because of the owner of Olympiacos and in that moment... I don't know, I felt something within me, that I had it," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arteta also urged people to stay at home.

"I encourage everybody please to be responsible and stay at home as much as possible. That is all we can do from our position, we don't have the ability to help others in other circumstances, so please at least stay at home and do what is required," he said.

"We have to try to help the NHS as much as possible and we have to give the opportunity to the elderly people who need this more than anybody else to get the treatment they require. We have to slow the process down and the virus down, so please stay at home," Arteta added.

ALSO READ | Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc all around the world and has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Due to COVID-19, the professional games in England have also been postponed until no earlier than 30 April.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mikel Arteta COVID-19 coronavirus Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Northeast villages seal borders, isolate from outside world
Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Cops’ turn hunger saviours of needy people
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp