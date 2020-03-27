STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United to offer refunds, season ticket delay to fans

English football has been suspended until April 30, but a meeting of Premier League clubs next week is expected to push that date further back.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (1st-R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match. (Photo | AFP)

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (1st-R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United will refund supporters if they have to play their remaining home games of the season behind closed doors or if they are scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline for season ticket renewals for next season has also been suspended, with no indication as to when the current campaign can re-start.

English football has been suspended until April 30, but a meeting of Premier League clubs next week is expected to push that date further back.

United would be one of the clubs worst affected should the 2019/20 season fail to be completed as they sit fifth in the Premier League, outside the Champions League places, and are still involved in the latter stages of the Europa League and FA Cup.

However, Manchester City's two-season ban from European competition could allow their city rivals to qualify for the Champions League if it is upheld for next season. 

"The club fully supports the collective intent to complete the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA club competitions," United said in a statement on Friday.

"However, if it were decided that games cannot be played, or needed to be played behind closed doors, Manchester United confirms it will offer season ticket holders either a pro-rata rebate against their season tickets for next year, or a pro-rata cash refund based on the number of games still to be played.

"The season ticket renewal deadline, initially 1 May, has been suspended."

United have also committed to paying 3,000 casual staff for their remaining five home Premier League games even if they are cancelled or played behind closed doors.

Earlier this month, the Red Devils paid travelling fans £350 ($429) towards travel and accommodation costs when their Europa League last-16, first-leg match against LASK in Austria was forced behind closed doors at short notice.

"By pushing the season ticket renewal deadline back and confirming our policy if games were to be cancelled or played behind closed doors, we want to ease any concerns our loyal fans may have in the current circumstances," said Richard Arnold, United's Group Managing Director.

"They give Manchester United their support year after year, and at this time, we are committed to supporting them.  Our message to them is clear -- we are all in this together."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Premier League
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Northeast villages seal borders, isolate from outside world
Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Cops’ turn hunger saviours of needy people
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp